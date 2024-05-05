Between Monday, May 6, and Friday, May 10, full overnight closures will impact the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Huntington between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers are asked to plan for the following eastbound closures:

On Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, at Exit 49 (State Route 110)

On Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, between Exit 49 and Exit 50 (Bagatelle Road)

On Friday, May 10, between Exit 50 and Exit 51 (State Route 231)

The closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge cleaning project, according to the Department of Transportation. Traffic will follow a signed detour during those times.

Drivers were warned of possible delays and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

