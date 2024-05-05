Between Monday, May 6, and Friday, May 10, full overnight closures will impact the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Huntington between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Drivers are asked to plan for the following eastbound closures:
- On Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, at Exit 49 (State Route 110)
- On Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, between Exit 49 and Exit 50 (Bagatelle Road)
- On Friday, May 10, between Exit 50 and Exit 51 (State Route 231)
The closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge cleaning project, according to the Department of Transportation. Traffic will follow a signed detour during those times.
Drivers were warned of possible delays and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.
