'Food Was Quite Good': Popular Restaurant Opens Second LI Spot In Selden To Rave Reviews

Riley Fibbers Pub & Grill, located in Selden at 742 Middle Country Road, held its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6.

Its menu boasts nearly two dozen appetizers and sandwiches, including the “Fuhgedabout It,” made with a crispy chicken cutlet, pepperoni, and melted mozzarella smothered in ala vodka sauce on a toasted garlic hero.

Diners can also opt for several wraps and burgers, and choose from an array of cocktails and both local and imported beers.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the Riley Burger and the Bacon Blue burger, made with crispy bacon, fried onions, smoked blue cheese and bacon onion jam.

“A lot to choose from on the menu and the food was quite good. We will definitely be returning,” reads a comment on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Place looks great and CLEAN,” reads another. “Food was delicious and our bartender was on point as well.”

Riley Fibbers is open daily and has a second location in West Islip. Find out more on its website.

