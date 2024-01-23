Flanders Man Sexually Abused 9-Year-Old Niece While Family Took Dog To Vet, Jury Finds

The 33-year-old Flanders resident was found guilty of multiple sex crimes by a Suffolk County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Prosecutors are not naming the man in order to protect the victim’s identity.

According to investigators, the girl was left alone with her uncle in December 2021 while her family took their dog to the veterinarian.

The defendant, who rented a room in the house, entered the girl’s bedroom and asked her if she wanted her back scratched.

When the child said yes, the man led her into his bedroom and began sexually abusing her, prosecutors said.

The girl later told her parents what had happened and they took her to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. A sexual assault forensic examination revealed the man’s DNA on her underwear.

In court Tuesday, jurors found the man guilty of the following:

Attempted rape (felony)

Sexual abuse (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

