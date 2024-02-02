Fatal Crash: 56-Year-Old From Bay Shore ID'd As Victim In Ronkonkoma

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 in Ronkonkoma.

A man was driving his 1996 Ford F-350 northbound on Smithtown Avenue when the pickup truck struck the curb and flipped several times, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Adelino Santiago, age 56, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.