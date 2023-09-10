Fatal Crash: 30-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Car Strikes Overpass In Brightwaters

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in Brightwaters.

The man was driving a 2017 Infiniti sedan northbound on Howells Road when the vehicle left the roadway onto the curb and struck a Sunrise Highway overpass, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Devin Wolfe, of Massapequa, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

