Farmingville Daughter Blew $440K Of Parents' Money On Gambling, DA Says

Elizabeth Motti, age 55, of Farmingville, was arraigned on a charge of grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, March 13.

Prosecutors allege that Motti stole a total of $440,000 from her parents’ bank accounts between April 2017 and November 2018.

The bulk of the money – $355,046 – was obtained through ATM withdrawals at Jake’s 58 Casino in Islandia, investigators said. Another $85,000 was stolen via cash withdrawals from their accounts.

At the time of the alleged thefts, Motti’s parents were living with her while she cared for her mother, who had recently undergone surgery.

“Our elder community is at increased risk for fraud and theft,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We want to place those who choose to exploit our vulnerable populations on notice that if you are caught, you will be held accountable.”

Motti was released from custody following her court appearance Wednesday as state law prohibited prosecutors from requesting bail. She is due back in court on Thursday, April 18.

