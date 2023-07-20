Expect Delays: Full Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway are scheduled to close for two nights in the Town of Brookhaven at Exit 65 (Horse Block Road) from 10 p.m. Monday, July 24. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

The closures will allow crews to set up a new temporary traffic pattern for a bridge maintenance project, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Service Roads during that time.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for possible delays and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

