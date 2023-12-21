Ex-Teacher Sexually Abused Students In Bay Shore Dating Back To '80s, Police Say

Thomas Bernagozzi, age 75, of Babylon, was arrested on sex crimes charges Thursday, Dec. 21.

Suffolk County Police said Bernagozzi, who taught in the Bay Shore School District, sexually abused two male students between the late 1980s and early 2000s.

Special Victims Section detectives began investigating after the two former students came forward.

At the time of the alleged abuse, they were enrolled at Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary G. Clarkson Elementary School.

Bernagozzi retired from teaching in 2003.

He was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and sodomy, and was expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court later Thursday.

Police are investigating whether there are additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 631-275-2302.

