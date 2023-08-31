Employee Busted Selling Marijuana At Coram Business, Police Say

Tarrell Miller, age 32, of Coram, was arrested following a Suffolk County Police search at Chico’s Smoke Shop, located in Coram on Route 112, on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
According to police, investigators found a large quantity of cannabis and hemp products, along with unstamped cigarettes and flavored vape products.
Miller is charged with the following:
- Two counts of unauthorized sale of cannabis products without a license
- Unlawfully dealing with a child
- Possessing or selling unstamped cigarettes
He was released with appearance tickets at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.
