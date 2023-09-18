DWI Crash: Brentwood Woman Charged After 30-Year-Old Killed In West Babylon

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in West Babylon.

The woman was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra northbound on Straight Path, attempting to turn right onto 13th Street, when multiple motorcycles rode past the left of the vehicle., Suffolk County Police said.

The Nissan collided with a black 2006 Yamaha motorcycle riding on the right shoulder of the road.

The Nissan and the Yamaha then struck a 2008 Dodge Avenger stopped at a stop sign on 13th Street facing westbound.

The Nissan then struck a curb and entered a parking lot.

The driver of the Dodge, a 25-year-old West Babylon man, was not injured.

The other motorcyclists left the scene.

The operator of the Avenger motorcycle, Kevin Wellington, age 30, of Amityville, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the Sentra, Cindi Pereira, age 31, of Brentwood, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.