Duo Shot 8-Year-Old In Drive-By Attack On Medford Home, DA Says

Ersen Kumas, age 19, of Middle Island, was arraigned on assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, April 4.

Prosecutors said Kumas and 22-year-old Anthony Peña, of Coram – both alleged members of the Gorilla Stone Blood Gang – took part in a drive-by shooting at a Medford home located on Cedar Avenue early on July 26, 2023.

At around 1:30 a.m., the men, joined by an unidentified third suspect, fired multiple shots into the residence, striking an 8-year-old boy who was sleeping on a couch, prosecutors allege.

The child suffered a graze wound and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the shooting was in retaliation for an earlier incident in which a rival gang member allegedly shot at Kumas in Middle Island. He was not injured in that attack.

The trio, armed with multiple illegal firearms, drove around for hours looking for rival gang members to target before settling on the Medford residence, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police officers found ballistics damage throughout the house, including in the living room, kitchen, and a child’s bedroom.

Kumas and Peña are each charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and reckless endangerment. They were jailed on six-figure bonds.

“My office is committed to ensuring that gang members, particularly those who fire a gun, are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Oftentimes innocent bystanders, such as the sleeping 8-year-old child in this case, suffer long-term consequences of gang rivalries. This case is just another example of the havoc and danger that gangs inflict, and I am committed to protecting our Suffolk County communities from such conduct.”

