Duo Set Fire To Pseg Substations So They Could Burglarize Suffolk County Businesses, DA Says

Frank Costa, age 54, of Port Jefferson Station, and Jon Pucci, age 29, of Middle Island, were arraigned on arson and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 27

According to prosecutors, the men broke into nine Suffolk County businesses – including six convenience stores, a laundry mat, and a deli – between December 2023 and February 2024.

They also set fires at PSEG Long Island substations in Terryville, Centereach, and Medford in an effort to cause power outages and distract police while they committed burglaries, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police arrested Costa and Pucci on Saturday, Feb. 10 after following them to a PSEGLI easement in Centereach.

While searching the surrounding area, officers reportedly found an ATM that had been stolen from a Shell gas station in Ridge the day before. Cash from the machine was allegedly found in both men’s pockets.

“These alleged criminal acts have not only caused extensive damage but have also put the lives of Suffolk County residents and first responders at risk,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case. Now, my office will ensure that these defendants are held accountable for their alleged extremely dangerous crimes.”

Costa and Pucci are each charged with the following:

Nine counts of burglary (felonies)

Three counts of arson (misdemeanors)

Criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Three counts of criminal mischief (felonies)

Attempted burglary (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Costa was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail on $500,000 bond following his arraignment. Pucci’s case is pending.

Both men are scheduled to appear back in court in March.

