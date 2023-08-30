Duo Abandons Cat, Caught By Good Samaritan In Bay Shore: Police

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Suffolk County SPCA announced that two women from Bohemia have been charged with abandonment and conspiracy after they allegedly stranded their cat on the road in July 2023.

On Monday, July 10 just before 4 p.m., 43-year-old Jillian Fitzpatrick and 69-year-old Janine Albrecht were caught by a Good Samaritan abandoning their cat Rocky.

The duo dropped the six-year-old black cat off at the end of South Denver Avenue, just a few hundred feet away from the former Town of Islip Animal Shelter building.

They were interrupted by a Good Samaritan, who contacted the SPCA and took Rocky into their care.

SPCA detectives arrested Albrecht and Fitzpatrick on Sunday, Aug. 27. They are due to appear at Central Islip’s First District Court on Friday, Sept. 15.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross encourages anyone who witnesses any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to contact the department at 631-382-7722.

