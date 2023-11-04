Double-Fatal House Fire: Brothers ID'd As Victims In West Islip

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in West Islip.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after a 911 caller reported a fire at the residence on the 100 block of Udall Road.

Two brothers who lived at the residence, Matthew Kreamer, age 24, and Kyle Dilegame, age 16, were located dead inside the home, Suffolk County Police said.

Joseph Dilegame, age 54, and Toni Kreamer, age 53, who also lived at the residence, were transported by the West Islip Fire Department to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, according to police.

Toni Kreamer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Dilegame was subsequently transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

