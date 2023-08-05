Double-Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Victims Struck By SUV In Front Of Farmingville Shopping Center

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in Farmingville.

The two victims were crossing the roadway in front of 755 Horseblock Road, when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene northwest on Horseblock Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Ekrem Sahinbey Polat, age 27, of Middle Island, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Battal Koc, age 38, Bay Shore, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-

6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

