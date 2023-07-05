Dog Stolen From Front Yard In Huntington Station, Police Offer Cash Reward

Bandit, a male shih-tzu and poodle mix, was last seen in the front yard of his Huntington Station home on Wednesday, June 21, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., a man approached the Beverly Road home and stole Bandit, fleeing in what police said could possibly be a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Bandit is in need of medication.

In an effort to return the pup back to his owners, the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Tips regarding the theft can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, emails, and texts will be kept confidential.

