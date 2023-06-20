Developing: Central Islip Woman Shot Dead In Home, Police Say

The incident occurred on Monday, June 19 at 9:41 p.m. in Central Islip, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives with the SCPD Homicide Squad arrived at the Hawthorne Avenue home of 39-year-old Shayna Staton after a family member reported finding her dead.

Staton was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Calls to Crime Stoppers will be kept anonymous.

This is a developing story.

