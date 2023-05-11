Fatal Overdose Led Police To Ronkonkoma Dealer Who Ran Down Officer With Car: DA

Christian Castillo, age 20, of Ronkonkoma, was arraigned on eight criminal counts in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 10.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, police began investigating Castillo in April 2022 after being tipped off that he was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Undercover officers messaged him asking for “blues,” a common street name for oxycodone. They eventually received several pills from him that had the same markings as oxycodone, according to prosecutors.

The pills later tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful, synthetic opioid that is nearly 100 times stronger than morphine and has contributed to a spike in overdose deaths across the United States.

Castillo was not arrested at that time, and the Suffolk County Police Department continued its investigation, prosecutors said.

In March 2023, police responded to a Lindenhurst home with reports of a fatal drug overdose. Inside the home, officers reportedly found 95 blue pressed fentanyl pills.

Investigators determined that the victim had been communicating with Castillo, according to prosecutors.

Using the victim’s cell phone, Suffolk County detectives arranged to buy more pills from Castillo. When he arrived at the prearranged meeting site, Castillo attempted to flee in his car, striking two police vehicles in the process, prosecutors said.

He then continued driving and struck a police officer, throwing the officer over the hood of his car and into the windshield, according to investigators.

The impact shattered Castillo’s windshield and left the officer injured.

Castillo spent the next month on the run before he was finally arrested at a home in Moriches.

“This is yet another reminder of the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis. This defendant allegedly attempted to evade arrest, by running down a Suffolk County Police Officer with his vehicle,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“That, combined with the defendant’s alleged sale of fentanyl, illustrates his disregard for the safety of others.”

In court Wednesday, Castillo was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered Castillo held on $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, June 6.

