Cop Hits 13-Year-Old With Patrol Car While Responding To Call In Shirley

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Shirley, near William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said a Seventh Precinct Patrol officer was driving southbound on William Floyd Parkway with lights and siren activated passing through a green light at Adobe Drive when she struck the teen as he crossed the street on his bike.

Immediately after the collision, the officer struck another car stopped in traffic before hitting a tree and two parked cars.

The boy, identified as a Shirley resident, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

The officer was also treated for minor injuries and released.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the agency at 631-852-6555.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.