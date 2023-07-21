Cooking Oil Theft Sting Nets 2 Arrests In Riverhead d

The sting took place in Suffolk County are 3 a.m., Friday, July 21 in Wading River.

According to the Riverhead Police, a private investigator hired to follow suspects who have been committing cooking oil thefts from various locations throughout Long Island spotted the two men making off with oil and called the police.

The private eye reported he observed two men stealing oil from North Tavern, 2028 N. Country Road; Phil's Restaurant, 1856 Wading River Manor Road, and Senor Taco, 6274 Route 25A, all in Wading River.

They also reported some $700 worth of cooking oil was stolen from all three locations. Riverhead Police said.

Riverhead responded in coordination with the investigator and the two were caught in the act, police said.

An investigation was conducted and Justin Banks, age 24, of Flushing, and Carlos Mora, age 62, of Brooklyn were arrested and charged with three counts of petit larceny.

Both men were transported to the Riverhead Police Department for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket.

