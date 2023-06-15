$25.8M Resurfacing Project Scheduled For Nearly 80 Miles Of These Long Island Roadways

On Thursday, June 15, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation announced that a $25.8 million project to resurface key parts of the Northern State Parkway and Northern Boulevard would begin the week of June 19.

The projects are meant to enhance the heavily-traveled roadways’ safety, mobility, and resiliency.

Nearly 40 lane miles of the Northern State Parkway will be resurfaced from Wolf Hill Road in Huntington to the eastern end of the parkway at Routes 347 and 454 in Smithtown.

In addition, three sections of Northern Boulevard are now scheduled for maintenance this year, totaling close to another 40 lane miles:

New York City line to Old Northern Boulevard in Russell Gardens, Lake Success, Flower Hill, East Hills, Munsey Park, and Roslyn Estates, and areas of North Hempstead

Forest Drive to Glen Cove Road in East Hills and North Hempstead

Annandale Drive to State Route 108 in Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow

Both projects will include cleaning storm drains, installing new, highly reflective pavement markings, and updating sidewalk ramps in some areas to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"With the start of the summer construction season, we are continuing our record-setting investments to…improve travel all across the state," Hochul said, claiming that the projects on Long Island will “strengthen the bonds” of the community while also bolstering the local economy and improving quality of life for residents.

In April 2022, Hochul announced a $157 million repaving project that affected multiple roadways on Long Island, including work on the Babylon–Farmingdale Turnpike, which is currently in its second phase.

