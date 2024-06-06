New Round Of Showers, Sticky Storms Will Be Followed By Change For Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

Showers and scattered storm activity will occur at times during the morning into the afternoon on Thursday, June 6. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

From the mid-afternoon until late Thursday night, storms will become likely, except in areas farther east, including much of New England, where there will be mainly showers.

Throughout the day, about three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts where there are heavier storms.

That will be followed by a shift in conditions as more comfortable, dry air arrives on Friday, June 7. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Pleasant conditions will continue in the first half of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, June 8, and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, June 9, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

A pop-up shower or two is possible from the middle of the afternoon until early in the evening.

The outlook for Monday, June 10 calls for mainly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s. An afternoon or early evening shower will again be possible.

