Commack Player Claims $1M Mega Millions Prize

Long Island resident Stephen Krasniewski, of Commack, claimed a $1 million Mega Millions second prize, New York Lottery announced.

Krasniewski matched the first five numbers from the drawing held Friday, Aug. 4.

He took home a lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

Krasniewski bought the lucky ticket in Commack, at the Bolla Market on Jericho Turnpike.

The Mega Millions game has proved to be incredibly lucrative for New York, contributing $3.7 billion to help support education last fiscal year, lottery officials said.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

