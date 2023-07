For two nights starting on Monday, July 24, both directions of the LIE will be closed at Exit 65 in Brookhaven, according to an announcement by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting and will establish a new temporary traffic pattern for a bridge maintenance project.

During the closures, all lanes will be redirected onto service roads.

