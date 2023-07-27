Clerk Steals $125K Worth Of Jewelry From Customers Of Huntington Business, Police Say

Laura Bee, age 59, of Lake Grove, was arrested Tuesday, July 25, for allegedly stealing from clients of Ever Love Jewelers, located in Huntington on New York Avenue.

According to Suffolk County Police, between September 2019 and December 2022 Bee stole over $125,000 in jewelry from seven clients.

In some cases, she issued bad checks to cover the transactions and then kept the jewelry, police said. Other times, she allegedly swapped out real diamonds for fakes or used inferior quality diamonds but charged full price.

Bee is charged with seven counts of grand larceny, a felony, and six counts of issuing a bed check, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 26.

Daily Voice attempted to reach the business for comment, but the store's phone number has been disconnected and its website has been taken down.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact the agency at 631-854-8252.

