Centereach Rapist Who Tried Silencing 6-Year-Old Victim With 'Pocket Change' Gets 12 Years

Jose Romero, age 34, of Centereach, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, May 12.

It followed his guilty plea to first-degree rape in April 2023.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, Romero sexually abused the child in October 2021, and then gave her “pocket change” and told her not to tell her parents.

Despite the attempted bribe, the girl immediately reported the abuse to her parents, who then contacted police.

She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where a sexual assault examination linked Romero’s DNA to the crime, prosecutors said.

“Because of the bravery of this child, the defendant will go to prison where he cannot harm any other children,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Speaking out against an abuser, especially at such a young age, is a difficult task. However, it is a step that we encourage all those who are victims in Suffolk County to take so that we may keep our most vulnerable residents safe.”

In court Friday, a judge also sentenced Romero to 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

