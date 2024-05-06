Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Car Wash Crash: 29-Year-Old From Riverhead Accused Of Driving Drunk In Southampton

A man has been accused of driving drunk after a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island car wash.

Southampton Car Wash located on County Road.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in Southampton.

Patrol officers responded to the Southampton Car Wash located at 404 County Road for a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash in the parking lot. 

No injuries were reported in the accident, but an investigation by responding officers found that one of the drivers, Jonnathan Pena-Tacuri, age 29, of Riverhead, was operating in an intoxicated condition, Southampton Town Police said. 

Pena-Tacuri was arrested at the scene and then transported to Southampton Town PD Headquarters for processing. 

Pena-Tacuri was charged with driving while intoxicated (felony) and several traffic infractions. 

He was additionally charged with false personation (misdemeanor) after misrepresenting his actual name and date of birth to investigating officers.

