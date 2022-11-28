'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)

A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water.

In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.

“Dunkin’ Donuts is charging for a cup of water now,” Marie wrote. “What in the world?”

The receipt shows that Marie ordered a six-piece hash brown, avocado and bacon toast, apple juice, and a cup of water just before 10:30 a.m.

Next to “cup of water” is a charge for one dollar.

Marie told Daily Voice she ordered the water for her 5-year-old and has never seen that high of a charge for water at other Long Island restaurants.

"I thought it was a little steep," she said.

An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts said the dollar fee is standard practice for the company, though not every worker always applies the charge.

Marie’s complaint sparked plenty of debate on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page, garnering hundreds of comments and dozens of reactions by Monday evening.

“For everyone saying you’re paying for the cup, that’s the cost of owning a business,” Maximilian Sisalli wrote.

“Charging for tap water might not be against the law, but why don’t they charge for straws then? Utensils? You’ll lose customers quick.”

“I would have returned the entire order,” John Lardi said.

Most commenters, however, appeared to be on Dunkin’s side.

“Hard to be upset with a business charging for something you are taking,” Nicole Vera said.

“They do have to buy (cups), pay someone to order them, stock them, throw out ones that are damaged or get dirty.”

Perhaps the least supportive response to Marie’s grievance came from Chris Moeller, of Farmingville, who wrote: “So don't order water then, so we don't have to hear you cry about it?”

Vee Graham suggested a possible creative workaround for future visits.

“I guess next time you’ll have to request for them to squirt the water in your mouth directly,” Graham said.

Do you think a dollar is too pricey for a cup of water, or is Dunkin’ within reason?

Sound off in our poll above.

