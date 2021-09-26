Well-Known Suffolk County Restaurant/Bar Closes After Decades In Business

A well-known Long Island bar and grill has closed its doors after decades in business.

Cricket's, located in Suffolk County, officially closed on Saturday, Sept. 25, GreaterLongIsland.com reported.

The news outlet said Cricket's closed because owner Peter Moreno is retiring. The eatery was located on Main Street in Sayville.

Videos posted on the business' Facebook page show that a large number of customers came out to enjoy one last meal before Cricket's closed.

The comments section is also filled with members of the community sharing how much they will miss Cricket's.

"Congratulations on your retirement Pete! You deserve it," commented Dee Lovett. "Sayville will not be the same."

