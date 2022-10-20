'The Support Will Never Be Forgotten': Popular Pickle Shop In Rocky Point Prepares For Closure

A popular Long Island store that specializes in pickles will close its doors in the coming months.

Pickle Packin' Papa in Rocky Point will permanently close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owner announced in a message to customers on Monday, Oct. 10.

"As of 12/31/22 at 5pm you will no longer see the green pickle blowing in the wind," the announcement reads. "The loyalty, love, laughter, friendships and most importantly the SUPPORT will never be forgotten. The years of conversations have kept me young, motivated and thankfully employed. If it weren’t for all of you I would have retired years ago. It’s finally my time! I will remember each and every one of you."

The business, located at 593 Route 25A, serves horseradish pickles, jalapeño pickles, pickled sour tomatoes, pickled cauliflower, and more.

