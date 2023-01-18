Sweetgreen Set To Open Location In Huntington Station Later This Year

Contact Us
Sweetgreen, located at 7969 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury
Sweetgreen, located at 7969 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury Photo Credit: Sweetgreen

A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is set to open a new location on Long Island.

Sweetgreen will open at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station later this year.

Representatives for the shopping center said an exact opening date has not been confirmed yet.

Sweetgreen currently operates other locations in the area, including restaurants in Woodbury and Garden City. 

Several other businesses are also slated to open at the Walt Whitman Shops this year, including Levi's and Brooks Brothers in February and QQ Nails & Spa in March.

