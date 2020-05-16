Stop & Shop Warns Customers Of Potential Data Security Issue At Five Stores

Stop & Shop says it has discovered a potential data security issue at five store locations in the Northeast, including one in Fairfield County.

Illegal skimming devices known as “shimmers” were identified as part of routine security scans at the locations.

The location in the area is the Stop & Shop in Darien at 25 Old King’s Highway North in Darien, Connecticut and the time frame for the issue was from Sunday, April 26 to Thursday, April 30. The four other stores are in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The other four stores and dates are:

404 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, New Jersey: Feb. 8 to Feb. 10

8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey: March 28 to April 9

1189 Broad Street, Clifton, New Jersey: March 14 to April 16

19 Temple Street, Framingham, Massachusetts: April 22 to April 26

Only customers who visited those Stop & Shop locations may have potentially been affected.

One self-checkout lane was impacted at each store, and transaction data was found on the devices only for that five-day period.

"At this time, there is no evidence that any of the information has been misused as a result of this issue," Stop & Shop said in a statement.

"Stop & Shop took immediate action to remove the devices and review store video surveillance in an effort to determine who installed them and how long they had been in use at each location," the company said. "We also notified law enforcement and engaged third-party forensic experts to analyze the devices.

"A thorough inspection of all pin pads across all store locations also took place to ensure that no additional devices were found."

Stop & Shop encourages customers who believe they may have been affected by this situation to carefully review their payment card and financial account statements and monitor their free credit reports.

If a customer believes a payment card or financial account may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact the relevant payment card company or financial institution.

Customers with questions can call Stop & Shop toll-free at 1-800-767-7772 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information about the incident is also available on our website at stopandshop.com .

