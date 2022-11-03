New Pizzeria Opens For Business In Sound Beach

A new pizzeria is serving up specialty pies on Long Island.

Marinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 257 Echo Ave. in Sound Beach, officially opened for business on Friday, Oct. 28.

The eatery's menu includes a variety of pies, including Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Chicken Marsala Pizza, Sicilian House Special, and the Marinelli deep dish pie, which is made with sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, cherry peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella.

"Just grabbed a pie there," Rose Scotto wrote in a Google review. "The staff was friendly and accommodating and the pizza was among the best I’ve ever had. Definitely my new go-to."

The restaurant also offers a catering menu.

Marinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant is open every day for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

