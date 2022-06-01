New Fitness Studio To Hold Grand Opening In East Northport

A fitness studio chain that focuses on assisted stretching will soon hold the grand opening of its brand-new Long Island location.

StretchLab will hold the official grand opening event for its East Northport location on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, according to representatives.

The studio is located at 4097 Jericho Turnpike.

“From the clientele to the Flexologists, everyone who walks through the door has a different background and specific goal which makes the studio so unique and diverse,” said James Immordino, the owner of the new studio. “I am excited to introduce the community to all the benefits StretchLab offers from a health and lifestyle perspective that will last a lifetime.”

The studio will offer one-on-one personalized stretching services, including 25-minute stretches and 50-minute stretches. Guests can sign up for monthly memberships along with drop-in stretches, representatives said.

StretchLab East Northport will be open daily. Learn more about the studio on the company's website.

