Mediterranean Restaurant Chain Opens Suffolk County Location

A popular Mediterranean restaurant chain has opened its first location on Long Island.

CAVA's first day of business in Melville was on Friday, Aug. 13. The restaurant is located at 834 Walt Whitman Road.

CAVA Melville (our first Long Island location!) is now open. You can find us (and our pickled onions) at 834 Walt... Posted by CAVA on Friday, August 13, 2021

The chain operates 10 other locations in New York, along with locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Texas, Colorado, and more.

The restaurant serves casual, customizable meals, such as grain bowls and salads.

Check out the CAVA menu here.

