Mediterranean Restaurant Chain Opens Suffolk County Location

Nicole Valinote
Food from Cava
Food from Cava Photo Credit: Alyssa N. / Yelp

A popular Mediterranean restaurant chain has opened its first location on Long Island.

CAVA's first day of business in Melville was on Friday, Aug. 13. The restaurant is located at 834 Walt Whitman Road.

The chain operates 10 other locations in New York, along with locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Texas, Colorado, and more.

The restaurant serves casual, customizable meals, such as grain bowls and salads. 

Check out the CAVA menu here.

