'In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time': Riverhead Restaurant Sets Date For Closure

The owner of a Cuban restaurant on Long Island announced that the eatery will close in the coming days.

LuchaCubano in Riverhead will have its last day in business on Monday, Jan. 2, the owner said in an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The restaurant is located at 87 East Main St, the former location of the Riverhead Diner & Grill.

"We realize what some things in Downtown Riverhead need to do right now… is stay the same," the announcement reads. "It’s an honest mistake to get caught up in the hype of thinking all change is good. It’s not. There is a great wave of good change happening in Downtown Riverhead, and maybe the diner should have stayed a simple diner. Maybe that was just too much change for a lot of people."

The owner said he is open to the possibility of reopening the eatery at a different location sometime in the future.

"While LuchaCubano was a labor of love and produced some of our best food as a company, it’s in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said. "A concept for a different location for sure. For now, we are going to take a break, circle back and maybe take another shot this Spring."

