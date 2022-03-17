Chris Cuomo Sues CNN For $125M, Citing 'Smear Campaign' After His Firing, Reports Say

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning a massive lawsuit against his former employers after he was accused of misconduct in the workplace, according to new reports, including by Deadline.

Cuomo, who was let go by CNN in late 2021, is alleging that CNN and parent company WarnerMedia launched a “smear campaign” against him, and he is seeking more than $125 million in damages, claiming that his career has suffered as a result of their actions.

“Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the agreement,” the filing, which can be read here, says.

The filing alleges that CNN favorites including Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and analyst Jeffrey Toobin potentially violated the company’s practices, but were not pushed for doing so, while Cuomo was.

“As long as CNN’s ratings would not be hurt, (former CNN Worldwide President Jeff) Zucker and (former CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison) Gollust were more than willing to overlook major transgressions by CNN personalities,” Cuomo’s filing alleges, “or even engage in blatant misconduct themselves.”

Cuomo was suspended and then fired by CNN after it was revealed he had coordinated with top aides to his brother to find out information about women who were talking to journalists or considering coming forward with accusations against the then-governor.

Cuomo has vehemently maintained his innocence, saying that his bosses knew about the consultation work he was doing with the former governor.

“I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it," he previously said. "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help.

“I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that.”

