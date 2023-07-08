Business Robbery Spree: Suspect Nabbed In Suffolk County

After an investigation, Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives determined Andre Desvignes, age 55, of Central Islip, was was responsible for robbing the following places:

Bethpage Federal Credit Union, 233 South Research Place, Central Islip, on Tuesday, May 30.

United States Postal Service, located at 136 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace, on Wednesday, June 21.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 233 South Research Place, Central Islip, on Thursday, June 29.

United States Postal Service, located at 136 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace, on Friday, July 7.

Desvignes also attempted to rob Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 1350 Deer Park Ave., on Wednesday, July 5, police said.

Desvignes was arrested on Friday and charged with four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 8.

