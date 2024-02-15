Burglar Makes Off With Cash From Riverhead AT&T Store

The incident took place in Riverhead sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, and early morning Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the store located at 1111 Old Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, someone broke the glass front door and removed $175 in cash from the register.

At this time the department does not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

