Fair 23°

SHARE

Burglar Makes Off With Cash From Riverhead AT&T Store

Police on Long Island are investigating a burglary of an AT&T store in which cash was allegedly stolen from the register.

Police on Long Island are investigating after someone broke the door at an AT&amp;T store and allegedly stole cash.&nbsp;

Police on Long Island are investigating after someone broke the door at an AT&T store and allegedly stole cash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Riverhead sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, and early morning Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the store located at 1111 Old Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, someone broke the glass front door and removed $175 in cash from the register.

At this time the department does not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE