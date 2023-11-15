Burgers, Automobile Nostalgia On Menu At New Car-Themed Restaurant Coming To Lake Grove

That’s what diners can expect at Ford's Garage, a popular chain of vintage car-themed restaurants set to open its first New York location on Long Island.

The company has applied to the Town of Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals to open a restaurant at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, a spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Construction has not yet started, and no opening date has been announced.

Ford's Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012, less than a mile from its namesake Henry Ford’s winter home. It has since grown to 25 locations across six states.

The company is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company and pays tribute to the iconic automobile brand with auto shop uniforms and hand-hammered copper bar tops.

Customers eat in a 1920’s service station-inspired dining room decked out with classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia.

The menu boasts a dozen signature burgers, along with several soups, salads, and appetizers.

Customers can also choose from a variety of “comfort foods,” like buffalo blackened chicken mac and cheese, beer battered fish and chips, and barbecue pork ribs.

Among its most popular burgers, according to Yelp, is the Estate Burger, made with smoked gouda cheese, sweet red onion marmalade, arugula, tomato, fried onion straws, and white truffle bacon aioli on a brioche bun.

“Loved this place! Such a cute and clever vibe,” one Yelp user wrote after visiting the Fort Myers location. “Food was great. The Estate Burger is to die for!”

Most Ford's Garage locations are open daily. Find out more on its website.

