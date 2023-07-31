Brentwood Man Accused Of Stabbing Wife, Daughter To Death

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon, July 30 in Brentwood.

Officers responded to 49 Jefferson Ave. after 31-year-old Zanoor Jaffari stabbed his wife, Misbah Batool, age 33, and their 2-year-old daughter, Iazia Zanoor at around 4:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The victims were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were pronounced dead.

Zanoor Jaffari was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for medical evaluation and released.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Zanoor Jaffar with two counts of second-degree murder.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PoliceThird Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, July 31.

