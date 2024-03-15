Brentwood Father Who Subjected 5-Year-Old Daughter To 'Unthinkable' Sexual Abuse Sentenced

The 45-year-old Brentwood man, who prosecutors are not naming in order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, March 14.

Prosecutors said the abuse happened in July 2021 while the man was alone with his daughter at his apartment.

The child’s mother, who was estranged from the man, asked a relative to check on the girl after speaking to him on the phone and believing he was drinking alcohol.

When the relative arrived, they witnessed the man sexually abusing the girl and called 911, prosecutors said.

A sexual assault forensic examination was done on the girl and confirmed the presence of his DNA.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the defendant pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Rape

Sexual abuse

Criminal sexual act

Endangering the welfare of a child

“This defendant subjected his five-year-old daughter to unthinkable sexual abuse,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I hope this prison sentence allows the victim time to heal and grow up in a world where she feels safe knowing her abuser cannot harm her again.”

As part of his sentence, he will also have to complete 20 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

