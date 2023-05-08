Boater Goes Missing In Suffolk County After Falling Into Water On Great South Bay

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Suffolk County Police say the 28-year-old Massapequa man was alone on a 22-foot Progression speedboat on the Great South Bay when he fell into the water at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers are being assisted in the search by Aviation Section, the United States Coast Guard, and local fire departments.

The man is not being identified by police pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.