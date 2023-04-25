Best Music Education: East Islip Among 60 Long Island Districts Recognized For Excellence

Dozens of Long Island districts have been awarded by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for having the Best Community For Music Education (BCME).

The program, which is now in its 24th year, recognizes “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children,” according to the website.

Only 830 school districts and 78 schools across 43 states were recognized for the 2023 BCME awards.

Some of the Long Island schools honored with this distinction include:

Bay Shore Unified School District

Farmingdale School District

Hempstead Union Free School District

East Islip Union Free School District

Syosset Central School District

Port Jefferson School District

Comsewogue School District

“It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education,” said Dr. Rob Wottawa, the East Islip UFSD art and music director, in an announcement on the district website.

This year is the first time the East Islip district has been recognized with the BCME designation.

“East Islip is a family… I am not surprised that we were selected for this award,” Wottawa continued. “The great achievements of our students are only attainable due to all of us working together to provide the best musical experience possible for our students.”

The BCME award is based on student demographics, music education participation rates, teacher qualifications, budgets, and more.

For a full list of the winners (including all winning Long Island districts), click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.