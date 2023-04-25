Fair 53°

Best Music Education: East Islip Among 60 Long Island Districts Recognized For Excellence

Out of just 830 districts across the nation, 60 local districts have been selected as the stars of the show.

East Islip UFSD won its first "Best Communities for Music Education" award, the school announced. It was one of 60 Long Island districts to receive the designation, out of only 830 districts total awarded across the US. Photo Credit: Facebook/NAMM Foundation & Twitter/@eischools
Sophie Grieser
Dozens of Long Island districts have been awarded by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for having the Best Community For Music Education (BCME).

The program, which is now in its 24th year, recognizes “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children,” according to the website.

Only 830 school districts and 78 schools across 43 states were recognized for the 2023 BCME awards.

Some of the Long Island schools honored with this distinction include:

  • Bay Shore Unified School District
  • Farmingdale School District
  • Hempstead Union Free School District
  • East Islip Union Free School District
  • Syosset Central School District
  • Port Jefferson School District
  • Comsewogue School District

“It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education,” said Dr. Rob Wottawa, the East Islip UFSD art and music director, in an announcement on the district website.

This year is the first time the East Islip district has been recognized with the BCME designation.

“East Islip is a family… I am not surprised that we were selected for this award,” Wottawa continued. “The great achievements of our students are only attainable due to all of us working together to provide the best musical experience possible for our students.”

The BCME award is based on student demographics, music education participation rates, teacher qualifications, budgets, and more.

For a full list of the winners (including all winning Long Island districts), click here

