This Nesconset Eatery Serves Up Best Mexican Food, Voters Say

Long Islanders have spoken: Maria’s Mexican & Latin Cuisine, located at 211 Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconset, is the best Mexican restaurant on the island, according to the 2023 Bethpage Best Of Long Island results.

Maria’s, which has previously won Best Latin American Restaurant eight years in a row, is no stranger to being recognized for its “magical” food and atmosphere.

“Maria’s Mexican and Latin American Cuisine was born out of a lifelong passion for Latin American culture and cuisine,” the eatery’s website states.

Its menu is “geared towards sophisticated palates” using “ mouthwatering, locally sourced, fresh produce and delicious fresh meats and seafood.”

With a plethora of food and drink options, including gluten-free, soups, salads, and traditional Mexican specialties, Maria’s offers something for everyone to enjoy in their newly-renovated space.

“Awesome, fresh food. Delicious sangria,” wrote Joanne B. of Ronkonkoma. “We were a party of 12 and everyone ordered something different and everyone was very pleased with their choices.”

Eric M. of Nesconset wrote on Yelp that though the restaurant has been around for a long time, he hadn’t eaten there until recently when he “realized what I've been missing.”

“Service…was excellent,” he wrote. “The staff was friendly, attentive, and precise with our orders. The food was outstanding.”

To was it down, Eric M. had a house margarita, which he claimed “rivals other restaurants' top shelf margaritas and are generously proportioned.”

On Thursdays, Maria’s hosts Music and Margaritas night, where diners are invited to sip on a cocktail and enjoy live music. Additionally, the eatery has weekend and seasonal specials, so diners can always try something new.

“We love the outdoor seating area and the specials that change weekly,” said Dee B., of Nesonset. “I enjoy their lechon cubano and sweet plantains. Always delicious!”

Maria’s Mexican and Latin Cuisine is open daily. For more information, click here.

