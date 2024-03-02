Best Hot Dogs Found At This Islip Terrace Eatery, Voters Say

Poll Do you put ketchup on your hot dog? Yes Are you a toddler? Grow up! Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you put ketchup on your hot dog? Yes 50%

Are you a toddler? Grow up! 50% Back to Vote

But just as important as how you eat your dog is where you get it.

Around here, your best bet is Charlie’s Legendary Hot Dogs – located in Islip Terrace at 16 Lowell Avenue – voted best hot dogs by the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island survey.

Founded in 1963 by Charles Summa, a disabled World War II veteran, Charlie’s began as a small pushcart based in Brentwood. Over 60 years later, the family-owned business is still going strong.

“Locals line up for their favorite toppings, though there’s no debating that Charlie’s onion sauce is truly ‘legendary,” said Best of Long Island.

A hot dog with “the works” – onions, sauerkraut, and mustard – will set you back $3.50 on DoorDash.

Customers can choose from just about every topping under the sun, including bacon and relish, ketchup and grilled onions, or chili and cheese.

Long lines typically form each day around lunch time, but Charlie’s is worth the wait, according to Yelp users.

“This is your go-to place for hot dogs!” George Orozco wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Not only are the people the friendliest but the dogs themselves are heavenly made!”

Paul Lyons has been coming to Charlie’s since he was a kid, more than 30 years ago, and proclaimed the eatery has the “best hot dogs around.”

“They haven’t changed a bit,” he wrote. “You want nostalgia and amazing dogs, snacks and drinks, go to Charlie’s!”

Charlie’s Legendary Hot Dogs is open Wednesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

What Do You Think?

Does ketchup belong on a hot dog? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.