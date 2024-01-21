Armed Robber Leaves Empty-Handed After Targeting Riverhead Business

Riverhead Town Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, for a robbery in progress at the International Connection store, located on Osborn Avenue.

An employee told the 911 operator that a Black man had entered the business wearing a face mask and brandished a handgun while demanding money.

The suspect fled the store while the employee was on the phone without taking any money.

A K-9 officer searched the immediate area, but no suspects were located.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

