Fair and Breezy 26°

SHARE

Armed Robber Leaves Empty-Handed After Targeting Riverhead Business

Things didn’t go as planned for an armed robber who targeted a Long Island business.

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at International Connection in Riverhead on Monday, Jan. 15.&nbsp;

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at International Connection in Riverhead on Monday, Jan. 15. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Riverhead Town Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, for a robbery in progress at the International Connection store, located on Osborn Avenue.

An employee told the 911 operator that a Black man had entered the business wearing a face mask and brandished a handgun while demanding money.

The suspect fled the store while the employee was on the phone without taking any money.

A K-9 officer searched the immediate area, but no suspects were located.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE