Amityville Man Admits To Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said that Jayvon Bell, age 21, of Amityville, admitted shooting at an officer who was attempting to arrest him.

“Jayvon Bell showed complete disregard for human life when he shot at Suffolk County police officers,” said Tierney.

According to court documents and the defendant’s statements during his guilty plea, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a taxi driver responded to the North Amityville area to pick up a passenger. When the driver arrived, Bell entered the rear seat of the taxi.

He then allegedly pointed a gun at the driver’s head and demanded money. Bell stole $150 from the driver before fleeing.

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Bell was at a Bolla Market in Lindenhurst when a dispute with an employee began after Bell refused to pay for a soda. Bell allegedly informed the employee that he had a gun and began to leave the store.

Before leaving, Bell allegedly tapped a gun on the window of the store while threatening the employee, court documents show.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Suffolk County Police Officers spotted Bell, who was wanted for the prior robbery and menacing, on Albany Avenue. Bell then fled and a foot pursuit was initiated that led officers into the rear of a residence located on Maple Road in North Amityville.

When officers arrived in the backyard, Bell was standing with his back against a fence and holding a black handgun pointed directly at the officers. He then fired a shot at one of the officers which missed and struck a fence.

One officer then returned fire, striking Bell. Bell was then arrested and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The handgun used by Bell to shoot at the officers was recovered.

Additionally, police body-worn camera footage captured Bell pointing the handgun directly at the officers.

Bell faces 20 years to life in prison when sentenced in April.

