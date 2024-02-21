Alleged Hit-Run Driver Nabbed In Crash Injuring Woman Near Brentwood Lirr Station

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 in Brentwood.

Suffolk County Police said the 37-year-old woman was walking southbound on Brentwood Road at the Long Island Rail Road crossing when she was struck by a gray sedan. She was then hit by a blue sedan.

Neither driver stopped to check on the woman, police said.

The victim, a resident of Brentwood, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

On Monday, Feb. 19, detectives arrested 54-year-old Luis Melendez, of Brentwood, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Melendez was allegedly driving a Honda Accord, the first vehicle to strike the woman. He is expected to be arraigned at Third District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle remains at large.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

