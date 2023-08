Alex Bernate was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Brentwood, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bernate, age 14, has curly black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Bernate’s location is encouraged to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 1-631-852-2677 or by submitting a tip with The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.